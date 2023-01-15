MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.
Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers
- There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16.
- Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule on the city's website.
- Drop-off centers are closed every Monday.
Parking enforcement, tow lots
- No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Jan. 16.
- No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (Jan. 16 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)
- No overnight parking enforcement on Monday night into Tuesday morning (Jan. 17 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Jan. 18 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).
- Vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations. If a snow emergency is declared, snow emergency regulations take precedence.
- Tow lots will be open Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee Water Works
- The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Jan. 16 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
- Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
- Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime on the city's website.
- For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.
For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.