MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16.

Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule on the city's website

Drop-off centers are closed every Monday.

Parking enforcement, tow lots

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Jan. 16.

No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (Jan. 16 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

No overnight parking enforcement on Monday night into Tuesday morning (Jan. 17 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Jan. 18 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations . If a snow emergency is declared, snow emergency regulations take precedence.

Tow lots will be open Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Jan. 16 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime on the city's website

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.