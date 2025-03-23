Milwaukee overnight Sunday shooting, 1 person injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was hurt in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, March 23, 2025.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:46 a.m., a 24-year-old was shot in the area of 28th and Wells.
The victim went to a local hospital for treatment.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.