Milwaukee overnight Sunday shooting, 1 person injured

Published  March 23, 2025 6:50am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - One person was hurt in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, March 23, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:46 a.m., a 24-year-old was shot in the area of 28th and Wells.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

