Connecting through music isn't easy during a pandemic. The Milwaukee Opera Theatre is hoping to change that -- hosting some Zoom Soirees.

Milwaukee Opera Theatre is presenting what they call a Zoiree (Zoom performance + Soiree), clever, right? Their upcoming Zoiree (Feb 19-21, Feb 26-28) is the 2nd part of their Distance Commissions (2 brand new music theater pieces inspired by the idea of distance, designed to be composed, produced, and performed remotely). This month the Zoiree is THE SOUND by SistaStrings!

SistaStrings is a local violin/cello duo of sisters Monique and Chauntee Ross (Black History Month!) and they both composed and will be performing the piece! THE SOUNDS is a fresh music video featuring string virtuosity (tugging at Heart strings for National Heart Month!), ravishing vocals (a small choir accompanies them), and puppets created by Angry Young Men!)

SEE THE SOUND IN SIX ZOOM SOIREES-- OR ZOIREES!

THIS WEEKEND- FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY...

Friday, February 19 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 20 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 21 at 2:00 PM

OR NEXT WEEKEND...

Friday, February 26 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 27 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 PM

All tickets are $22. Only 18 are available for each performance.



=