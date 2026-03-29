Milwaukee officers shot; Tremaine Jones trial to begin Monday

The Brief Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Tremaine Jones in Milwaukee County Court. Prosecutors say Jones ambushed and killed officer Kendall Corder and injured officer Christopher McCray in June 2025. If convicted, Jones could face life in prison.



The trial of Tremaine Jones, 23, begins on Monday, March 30, in Milwaukee County Court.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Jones ambushed and killed Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder last June and shot and injured officer Christopher McCray.

Tremaine Jones makes initial appearance in Milwaukee County court

Investigators say Jones was involved in a shootout with 22-year-old Bryshawn Tyler near 25th and Garfield on June 26, 2025. Officers Corder and McCray responded to reports of gunfire.

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Prosecutors say Jones hid in a bush and opened fire on the officers. Witnesses told investigators Jones said he did not know they were police.

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Police recovered rifle casings and a gun with Jones' fingerprints at the scene. Jones was arrested shortly afterward.

Corder died in the hospital three days after the shooting. McCray was released the following day and attended Corder’s funeral about two weeks later.

Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher McCray released from hospital after being shot near 25th and Garfield; Kendall Corder (Credit: Red Rozay)

What they're saying:

Legal experts say the case could be challenging for the defense because of the high-profile nature of the case.

"It's best to find jurors who have not read too much or have not formed an opinion," said Jonathan LaVoy, an attorney with Kim & LaVoy.

LaVoy said a key question is what defense strategy Jones' attorneys may use.

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"Is the defendant going to say 'it wasn't me, I wasn't there, or I wasn't involved in the shooting?" Or is he going to try to claim in some type of way a self-defense," said LaVoy.

"I always ask juries to reserve that judgement until they hear what the actual evidence is in the courtroom," said Russell J.A. Jones, defense attorney.

What's next:

Jury selection begins Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. If convicted, Jones could face life in prison.

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