Milwaukee officer shot; search warrant filed reveals new info on crime

We are learning new information about an hours-long standoff that happened near Lincoln Park in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 2. An officer was shot and wounded in that incident – and four children were held hostage.

A search warrant filed on Wednesday, Jan. 3 said the suspect was live-streaming the entire incident on Facebook – and he is the father of the kids held hostage.

Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 18th and Fairmount Tuesday morning for a domestic violence call. The search warrant said a woman called 911. She said the father of her kids choked and beat her – and had a gun. Police said he had a criminal history.

Police officer shot, wounded near 18th and Fairmount, Milwaukee

"A lot of fear. Probably cycles of violence that were happening in that home and the more we don’t address that the worse it gets," said Sojourner Family Peace Center President Carmen Pitre.

When police got to the house, court documents say both the mother, the 25-year-old suspect and four kids were inside. Investigators said they saw the suspect at the front door with a rifle. When they tried to diffuse the disuation, the search warrant said that is when the suspect fired at police. One of those bullets hit a 38-year-old police officer in the leg.

"If an officer is going to be murdered, nine times out of 10 it’ll be at a domestic violence incident," Pitre said.

Carmen Pitre

In this situation, the officer is expected to survive.

Pitre told FOX6 News she immediately thought of the kids involved in this incident.

"For the kids who are witnessing this happen in their lives, they need attention, healing and time," Pitre said.

Pitre said children in Milwaukee are exposed to violence too often. In 2023, she said there were unofficially 37 domestic violence homicides. In 2022, there were 49. Pitre said the near-fatal homicides are just as concerning.

The identity of the man arrested has not been revealed because he has not yet been formally charged.