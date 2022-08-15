Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention; Ashanti Hamilton named director

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced on Monday, Aug. 15 that Alderman Ashanti Hamilton will be the new director for the city’s Office of Violence Prevention.

Hamilton told reporters that once he has been onboarded with the Office of Violence Prevention, he would resign his seat as alderman for the 1st District.

Milwaukee Alderman Ashanti Hamilton

It was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3 that Arnitta Holliman was out as director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention. The change comes with Milwaukee on pace to set another record for homicides, prompting criticism of the office. A statement from Jim Bohl, the mayor's chief of staff, said they'll aim to improve the office's responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety.

Holliman released a statement on Monday that reads in part:

"The director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention is a position appointed by the Mayor and while every Mayoral appointee understands that they serve at the pleasure of the Mayor, the manner that my dismissal was handled was unwarranted and unprofessional.

Arnitta Holliman

"In my 3 years of employment with the city, I have never been reprimanded for my performance or management of the office. Any insinuation to the contrary is false and unfounded and legal action will be pursued against any officials or media outlets that make false accusations pertaining to my performance, integrity, or character. Since being appointed by Mayor Tom Barrett to the position of Director on May 6, 2021, I have tirelessly served the residents of Milwaukee alongside a team of dedicated and hardworking leaders and community partners who were also blindsided by my dismissal amid the greatest public safety crisis in the history of our city."

This is a developing story.