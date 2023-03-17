Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Northridge Mall; court to consider increasing sanctions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - The owner of the shuttered Northridge Mall in Milwaukee could be fined even more. The court will consider increasing sanctions on US Black Spruce Enterprise Group in a hearing Friday, March 17.

The city claims Black Spruce has not kept secure fencing around the property – and that there is no 24/7 security. Both are required by court orders. 

A judge sided with the city to demolish the vacant mall after multiple fire calls. However, Black Spruce is appealing the judge's demolition order. 

