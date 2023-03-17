Milwaukee Northridge Mall; court to consider increasing sanctions

article

The owner of the shuttered Northridge Mall in Milwaukee could be fined even more. The court will consider increasing sanctions on US Black Spruce Enterprise Group in a hearing Friday, March 17.

The city claims Black Spruce has not kept secure fencing around the property – and that there is no 24/7 security. Both are required by court orders.

A judge sided with the city to demolish the vacant mall after multiple fire calls. However, Black Spruce is appealing the judge's demolition order.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News