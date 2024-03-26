Milwaukee North Point parking lot condition; storm sewer collapsed

Milwaukee County officials will provide an update on Tuesday, March 26 on the planned maintenance construction at the North Point parking lot along N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

A news release says the North Point parking lot serves Bradford Beach, the North Point Concession Stand (Moosa's), and the lakefront. Officials say the pavement for the parking lot is in poor condition -- and the storm sewer system has collapsed in several locations causing localized flooding during wet weather.

Additionally, the parking lot has experienced damage as a result of historically high Lake Michigan water levels and wave action, and the shoreline has been impacted by repeated and increasingly severe storms. officials said.

"Today we are announcing a spectacular rebuilding of our parking lot and we are going to be changing the way our lakefront looks," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman. "Two developments are taking place here. One of the big things we have to do is, we have significant damage to the frontage of our beach. We are going to be doing more than just parking lot repair. One of the first things we have to do is repair the area that is facing us."

Wasserman said there has been a lot of erosion on that part of the lakefront. He noted a January 2020 winter storm that tore down massive stones and pushed them into the lake, leading to damage in the parking lot.

This project will result in designs for parking lot reconstruction. The project will include improvements for parking lot circulation, replacement of pavement, shoreline protection, storm water management including green infrastructure, lighting upgrades, and other utility replacements.

The parking lot is going to be completely closed until May 3. Then there will be a partial closure from May 4 through July 19.