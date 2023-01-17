Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Museum Days, Jan. 19 through Jan. 29

Check out the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Nourish your mind and soul by visiting Milwaukee’s cultural institutions during Museum Days, Jan. 19 through Jan. 29. Brian Kramp explored four options worth checking out.

For this special event, many of the city’s most fantastic museums will offer admission at rates ranging from free to just $15. See the participating museums and check out what Museum Days Events are planned.

Closer look at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Learn about Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Explore the Jewish culture at Jewish Museum Milwaukee.

