Milwaukee Museum Days, Jan. 19 through Jan. 29

Nourish your mind and soul by visiting Milwaukee’s cultural institutions during Museum Days, Jan. 19 through Jan. 29. Brian Kramp explored four options worth checking out.

For this special event, many of the city’s most fantastic museums will offer admission at rates ranging from free to just $15. See the participating museums and check out what Museum Days Events are planned.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

.