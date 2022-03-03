Milwaukee murder victim’s co-worker pleads not guilty to homicide

Expand / Collapse search

The man accused of killing a teenager at a Milwaukee Burger King pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday, March 3.

Derrick Ellis entered pleas to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

It’s a complicated case centered on the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Niesha Harris-Brazell, Derrick Ellis (Scene photo credit: Incident Response)

It all stems from a chaotic night at Burger King near 51st and Capitol on Jan. 2. Police say Ellis, a Burger King employee, fired toward the drive-thru window at Antoine Edwards. Edwards is accused of staging a robbery, but prosecutors say Ellis wasn’t in on the plan.

Burger King homicide suspect sought by Milwaukee police

Burger King robbery/fatal shooting

Investigators say Ellis’ gunfire killed his co-worker Niesha Harris-Brazell, 16. Police claim Edwards told them the victim was actually in on the robbery. Harris-Brazell's family disputes that.

A detective said surveillance shows the teen refused to give up money from the register, screaming for help.   

Antoine Edwards

Police say Ellis turned himself in 16 days after the shooting. 

In his case, Edwards also entered a not guilty plea. He's charged with felony murder, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

