Milwaukee shots fired, multi-vehicle crash at Sherman and Meinecke

Milwaukee police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Sherman and Meinecke on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Officials say around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a vehicle was fleeing another vehicle where shots were being fired from. That first driver disregarded a stop sign and collided with two other vehicles, causing one of the vehicles to roll.

That first vehicle was determined to be stolen – and the driver of that vehicle who was fleeing the shots, fled the scene on foot. A passenger in the same vehicle was arrested – and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Four people in two other vehicles involved in the wreck were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police say they have not located any shooting victims. They are also seeking the unknown driver of that stolen vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.