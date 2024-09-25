Milwaukee 'Moving City' art car; questions remain after breakdown

The Brief "The Moving City" art car is currently not in operation due to technical difficulties. The $88,000 investment broke down just a month after being introduced.



There are unanswered questions and unclear comments about Milwaukee's "The Moving City" art car.

The vehicle, aiming to discourage reckless driving, is now out of commission. The city's $88,000 PSA on wheels is now stuck in park.

This comes about a month after leaders unveiled it.

"An $88,000 Ford Ranger with cones glued to it, and it's broke," Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said. "Last month the city unveiled the publicly-funded project, as a way to reduce reckless driving."

On Monday, Sept. 23, Vision Zero, the city's initiative in charge of the car, said the vehicle is now off the streets because of a suspension issue.

"The number one [question] that we all should know is who's paying for this?" Westmoreland asked. "I haven't gotten an answer."

Since the publicly-funded vehicle is now out of commission, FOX6 News attempted to ask four things:

How much will the repairs cost?

Who is paying for the repairs?

Who is in charge of them?

Where is the car now?

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Arts Board for answers, but were referred to Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office, as the board has independent expenditure authority.

"People don’t like this, that and the third, but the fact of the matter is everybody’s talking about reckless driving because of this car right now," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said on Monday.

"The Mobile City," tool to raise awareness about reckless driving in Milwaukee

Alderwoman Milele Coggs, the chair of the Milwaukee Arts Board, also never got back to us.

We reached out to the Department of Public Works, and they referred us to Vision Zero. Vision Zero then gave us the same statement they provided on Monday.

"As all car owners know, vehicles need maintenance and occasional repairs," said Jessica Wineberg, Vision Zero Policy Director. "We are lucky to have a team of experts that can fix fire trucks, street sweepers, and also The Moving City (which is really just a Ford Ranger). We anticipate the vehicle will be back on the road in the not too distant future."