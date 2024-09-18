article

A motorcyclist died at the scene after a crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Sept. 17.

It happened on Howard Avenue near Kansas Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Police said the 51-year-old motorcyclist was speeding and lost control.

The motorcyclist was thrown from their motorcycle and died at the scene.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Editor's note: MPD previously stated the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. This story was update to reflect that it happened shortly before 11 p.m.