Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope

Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family.

A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres.

It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.

On Dec. 24, Torres, 27, was shot and killed near 29th and Greenfield as she drove to a Christmas Eve celebration at her mother's house. Torres' 7-year-old son was in the back seat at the time.

Torres' loved ones said they're struggling to cope with her death.

"It makes me feel sad," said Rosemary Perez, friend. " It makes me feel mad. It's not fair. She didn't deserve this. (Her son) doesn't deserve this. Her mom doesn't deserve this."

Torres leaves behind her 7-year-old son, her husband, other family members and a close-knit group of childhood friends.

Another vigil will be held for Torres Monday, Jan. 2 outside Santurce Sports Bar and Grill near 10th and Manitoba.