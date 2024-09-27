Car fire spreads to Milwaukee motel, cause under investigation

article

A car fire spread to a motel on Milwaukee's far northwest side on Friday afternoon.

It happened at Port Motel near Appleton and Silver Spring just before 4 p.m. The motel was evacuated, and firefighters put the fire out in less than an hour.

The battalion chief told FOX6 News that no one was hurt, but the Red Cross is helping some people who were displaced.

The Milwaukee Fire Investigation Unit and Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the cause.