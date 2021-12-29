Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: Record year, new air service

article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) reported on Wednesday, Dec. 29 that 2021 was a record year for new air service additions.

A news release says in 2021, several new airlines announced they would enter the Milwaukee market including JetBlue, Spirit, and Sun Country. Existing airlines also enhanced their schedules from MKE to both leisure and business destinations. In all, air carriers added new or increased service from Milwaukee to 20 nonstop destinations.

The largest amount of new service was introduced by Spirit Airlines, which started service from MKE on June 24, 2021, featuring daily nonstop service from Milwaukee to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Orlando. In November, Spirit began flying daily nonstops to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Phoenix, and Tampa. Nonstops to Cancun were added three times per week starting in December.\

Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines started nonstop flights to both Las Vegas and Minneapolis in August, and then flights to Fort Myers, Phoenix and Cancun were added in December.

JetBlue Airways is slated for March 27, 2022, when daily flights start to both Boston and New York-JFK.