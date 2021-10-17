Milwaukee Missionary Currie drop-in center serves families in need

Having walked in their shoes, a once-struggling Milwaukee woman is paving the way for others in need to succeed. Her goal is to provide resources to others that she once struggled to access. Now, with several new projects, she hopes to reach even more community members.

"I really hope that a place like this will raise awareness that people in the community really do care," said Jessica Currie, founder and executive director of Missionary Currie for Women and Children Inc. "I'm excited about this!"

With open arms, Jessica Currie is opening her doors.

"If you ever have a dream, don't give up on it," said Currie.

Currie's dream was born out of her own struggles.

"With me being a homeless teen mom, also being a high school dropout, I just really knew I had a mission to help people that were in the same situation as me," said Currie.

Currie launched her nonprofit in 2018. Now, she is celebrating another milestone – the grand opening of her new drop-in center.

"People can come in and work on their resume," said Currie. "They can come get a hot meal. They can come get food. They can apply for benefits. They can take a shower if they need."

It also houses a playroom for children.

"They can work on their homework," said Currie.

There's a donation room.

"These bins have shoes, and then also, this wall right here has tons of shoes, breast pumps, tissues, hygiene items, soap," said Currie.

The facility also offers transitional housing for women and kids.

"It means a lot because we grew up homeless and we didn't have a lot," said Jecureon Currie, Jessica Currie's 12-year-old son.

Currie's own children, including 12-year-old Jecureon, lend a helping hand.

"Seeing her do all of this stuff for us and for the people around the community is really a blessing," said Jecureon Currie.

Currie is also starting a food pantry that is open to all.

"Different counties, different ZIP codes," said Currie.

It's all an effort to make a walk she's already taken, a little easier for the next person.

"Each one teach one. Everything we go through, God allows it for us to make a difference for someone else's life," said Currie.

To protect the privacy of those who utilize Currie's drop-in center, FOX6 isn't sharing its address. Community members wishing to access it or to volunteer will need to contact Missionary Currie by phone at 414-514-9868 or via email at missionarycurrieinc@gmail.com.

Missionary Currie will host its 4th Annual Community Baby Shower on Saturday, Nov. 13. This year's event will be hosted virtually. To RSVP, contact Missionary Currie at the number listed above.