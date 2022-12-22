Milwaukee missing woman last seen near 12th and Dakota

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing woman, 21, last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 near 12th and Dakota.

Police said Shaisis Morris was last seen around 3:30 p.m.

She's described as Black, standing 5'3" tall, weighing 145 pounds with short, brown hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. It's unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.