Milwaukee missing woman, 2 children; last seen near 76th and Congress

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the following critical missing persons: 23-year-old Brianna Futch, 2-year-old Bria Bray, and 1-year-old Xessex Bray.

The three were last seen near 76th and Congress around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Officials say they were in a four-door, 2020 black Honda Civic, with Wisconsin license plate AKH-7834.

Futch is described as a female, Black, 5'4" tall, weighing 118 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Bria is described as a female, Black, approximately 2'8" tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair in a ponytail.

Xessex is described as a male, Black, approximately 2' tall, weighing 20 pounds, with brown eyes, and black afro-styled hair.

In the attached picture, Bria is on the bed with the blue sheets, Xessex is pictured in a white shirt with a pacifier, and Futch is wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information on the above listed subjects whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.