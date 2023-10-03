Milwaukee missing woman, 72, police seek help to locate

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a critical missing person, 72-year-old Rosario Flores. She was last seen near 36th and Galena shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Flores is described as a female, Hispanic, 5’3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and long gray hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue puffy jacket, green shirt, blue pants and beige shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m.-12 a.m., or 414-935-7360 from 12 a.m.-8 a.m.