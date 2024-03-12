Milwaukee missing teenage girl last seen near 42nd and Stark

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in their search for 15-year-old Jalynn Sims.

Sims was last seen near 42nd and Stark in Milwaukee around 11 p.m. on Monday, March 11.

Sims is described as a female, Black, 5'3" tall, approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and rainbow Croc-style shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sims is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 Police Station at 414-935-7242.