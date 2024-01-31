Milwaukee missing teen; last seen near Northridge Lakes on Jan. 30

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old critically missing person.

Romell Brown was last seen in the area of Northridge Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Brown is described as a male, African American, 5'5" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with dark brown eyes and black hair styled in a small afro on top and short on the sides.

Brown was last seen wearing black Adidas pants, with a black, zip-up, hooded sweatshirt, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7242, Sensitive Crimes Division between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m., or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.