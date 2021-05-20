Milwaukee missing teen last seen near 104th & Mill

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Lamar Walker. He was last seen Tuesday morning, May 18.

Police said Walker was last seen near 104th and Jonen – just north of Mill Road – around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Walker is described as an African-American boy, 6' tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white-and-blue shoes.

Police said Walker is not considered a critical missing at this time. Anyone with any information on Lamar’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7242.

