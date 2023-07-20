Milwaukee missing teen; Dayja Perry last seen near 85th and Brown Deer

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing since Saturday, July 15.

Officials say Dayja Perry was last seen near 85th and Brown Deer Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Perry is described as a female, African American, 5'6" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and unknown clothing.

Anyone with any information on Dayja’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.