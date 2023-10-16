Milwaukee missing teen; 15-year-old last seen near Palmer and Center

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for a 15-year-old boy listed as critically missing.

Officials say Kolin Pickens was last seen near N. Palmer Street and E. Center Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Pickens is described as a male, Black, 5'2" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with medium length black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing on the front and back, black jeans, and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information on Pickens' whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between 8 a.m. until 12 a.m., or the Criminal Investigations Division at 414-935-7360 from 12 a.m. until 8 a.m.