Milwaukee missing man, woman last seen near Van Buren and Pleasant

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing man and woman.

Ronald Mallet, 71, and Vivian Gleason, 75, were last seen Sunday, April 2 around 5 p.m.

They're believed to be on foot, last seen near Pleasant and Van Buren.

Mallett is Black, standing 5'10" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with a slim build, bald head, brown eyes, and stubble for facial hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeved thermal shirt, light blue jeans, white shoes and a black hat.

Gleason is Black, standing 6' tall, weighing 207 pounds, with black, wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black coat, black hat, black shoes and was carrying a white bag.

Both Mallett and Gleason suffer from a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.