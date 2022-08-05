Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 37th and Custer

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help finding critically missing 22-year-old man Alfred Watson.

Watson was last seen leaving home near 37th and Custer around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. He left on foot.

Watson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with gold-and-red hair in "twists." He was wearing dark-colored jeans, a black t-shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Watson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.



