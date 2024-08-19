Milwaukee missing man; last seen near 23rd and Center: police

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for Alonzo Lamar, 27, who went missing on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Officials say Lamar was last seen just after noon on Saturday – near 23rd and Center.

Lamar is described as a male, African American man, 5’7" tall, weighing 145 pounds, with a black Afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, white shirt and blue pants.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.