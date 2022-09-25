Milwaukee missing man last seen near 124th and Appleton

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate Nathaniel Schieble, 26, last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 near 124th and Appleton.

Schieble was last seen around 11 a.m.

He's described as white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 201 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

He could be driving his 2007 orange Ford Mustang with a black roof and black hood, with Wisconsin license plate number AML-5758.

Anyone with information on Riley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.