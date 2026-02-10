Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 49th and Wright

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for 69-year-old Melvin Humphries. Humphries was last seen near 49th and Wright on Friday, Feb. 6. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for 69-year-old Melvin Humphries, last seen near 49th and Wright on Friday morning, Feb. 6. MPD said Humphries is not considered critically missing.

Police described Humphries as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, brown winter coat, gray windbreaker, jeans and blue-and-white shoes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Humphries' whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7232.