Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near 46th and Center

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help to find 16-year-old Syria Winston-Robertson – last seen Monday night, May 13.

Winston-Robertson was last seen in the area of 46th and Center around 10 p.m. She is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She also has a stud piercing in her nose.

Anyone with information on Winston-Robertson's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7232.