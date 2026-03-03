article

Anyone with information on Mack's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-933-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.



The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has asked for the public’s help to find Cecillia Mack, a now 16-year-old Milwaukee girl who went missing one year ago.

What they're saying:

Mack went missing on March 3, 2025, when she was 15 years old. She was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 285 pounds with brown eyes and black hair at the time she was last seen.

NCMEC said authorities believe Mack may stay in the Milwaukee area. The Milwaukee Police Department told FOX6 News there is no new information.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Mack's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-933-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

