Milwaukee missing girl last seen near 110th and Sanctuary

Milwaukee police are looking for Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, 15, last seen Monday, Aug. 8 around 11:30 a.m. near 110th and Sanctuary (in the area near 107th and Mill).

Police said Tirado-Vallejo is considered a "critical missing person." Officials say she has a medical condition.

She's described as white, standing approximately 5’1", weighing 140 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with pastel blue dots, khaki shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.