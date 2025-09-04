Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near 11th and Burleigh

article

MPD is investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Jasmir Jones. She was last seen near 11th and Burleigh on Aug. 28. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.



Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Jasmir Jones. She was last seen near 11th and Burleigh on Aug. 28.

Police described Jones as 5 feet tall and 124 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.