Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near 11th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Jasmir Jones. She was last seen near 11th and Burleigh on Aug. 28.
Police described Jones as 5 feet tall and 124 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information. The photo was provided.