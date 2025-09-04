Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near 11th and Burleigh

Published  September 4, 2025 3:53pm CDT
Missing Persons
Jasmir Jones

The Brief

    • MPD is investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Jasmir Jones.
    • She was last seen near 11th and Burleigh on Aug. 28.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Jasmir Jones. She was last seen near 11th and Burleigh on Aug. 28. 

Police described Jones as 5 feet tall and 124 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. 

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252. 

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information. The photo was provided.

