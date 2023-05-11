Milwaukee missing girl, 11; last seen near apartments at Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police seek the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl missing since Wednesday evening, May 10.
Officials say Adriannah Wilson was last seen at the apartment complex near Northridge Lake around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wilson is described as a female, Black, 4'7" tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair in a ponytail. It is not known what she was wearing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. until 12 a.m. 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m. at 414-935-7360.