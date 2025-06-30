Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee missing boy; police seek help to locate 15-year-old

Published  June 30, 2025 4:25pm CDT
Christian Black

    • Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.
    • Christian Black was last seen near 84th and Hawthorne.
    • Anyone with information on Black's whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a 15-year-old boy. 

Search for teen

What we know:

Officials say Christian Black was last seen around 3 p.m. near S. 84th Street and Hawthorne Avenue. 

Black is described as a male, African American, 5'11" tall, and weighing 130 pounds. He has black dreadlocks and brown eyes – and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red with white shoes. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Black's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

