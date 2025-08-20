Milwaukee missing 15-year-old girl; last seen on Aug. 6

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl, Azoria Jones.

Search for 15-year-old girl

What we know:

Officials say Jones went missing on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 6 and was last seen near 12th and Atkinson.

Jones is described as a female, African American, 5’5" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, ripped blue jeans and black Jordans.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Jones' whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.