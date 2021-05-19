Milwaukee Milkmen home opener on May 25, family-friendly events scheduled

article

The Milwaukee Milkmen kick off their third season at Franklin Field, getting things started on a celebratory note with a ring ceremony and banner reveal at the May 25th home opener.

A host of family-friendly events are on the Milkmen schedule. In addition to the Championship Celebration at the May 25th home opener, fans can look forward to Military Appreciation Night on May 29th complete with fireworks, as well as more Fireworks Nights on June 19th & 26th, July 16th & 30th, and August 14th & 28th.

On July 9th, First Responders and Front-Line Workers will be honored. The ZOOperstars will visit on July 10th, and kids will love the Helicopter Candy Drops on June 20th and August 29th, which is also Fan Appreciation and Superheroes & Princesses Night.

"This is really what it’s all about," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "As exciting as it was to be there at the championship game, bringing the title home to Franklin Field and the fans is what we’ve been looking forward to all Winter."