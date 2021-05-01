Police: Milwaukee man killed uncle, 1 other in separate shootings

article

A Milwaukee man has been charged in two separate homicides that happened Friday, April 23.

Prosecutors allege that Mharquelle Dixon, 19, shot and killed two people. The shootings happened less than a half-mile apart from one another.

Dixon is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of reckless injury, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of bail jumping.

24th and Ash

Police were called to the first scene, near 24th and Ash, around 4:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Officers found the victim on the ground outside a car, suffering gunshot wounds to the head and body. He did not survive.

Detectives identified a bullet hole in the car's driver's side window, consistent with having been fired from inside the car. The car was on a jack with the hood up, being worked on at the time of the shooting, according to police.

A witness who was working on the car told police Dixon and the victim were talking inside the car when he heard shots. He then saw a woman run out of the car, and Dixon run after the woman. He said he heard more gunshots, and assumed Dixon was shooting at the woman.

Police spoke to that woman at the hospital where she was being treated for gunshot wounds. She said Dixon was in the backseat talking with the victim. The conversation didn't seem "aggressive or heated" -- then she suddenly heard gunshots.

24th and Clarke

Police were called to the second scene, near 24th and Clarke, around 11:20 p.m. on Friday night. Officers found the victim dead in the driver's seat of his car with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

A witness said he noticed the car parked in the same spot for hours that afternoon. According to the complaint, he saw what he thought was a man sleeping inside, but did not want to be nosy, until around 11 p.m. when he heard a phone ringing in the car and the man didn't wake. He then went to the car, believed the driver was dead, and called 911.

Dixon arrested

About a minute after the 24th and Ash homicide, police were called to a grocery store roughly a block south of the scene for a report of a person with a gun. There, officers located Dixon who put his hands up and was taken into custody without incident.

While being arrested, the complaint states, Dixon said he was involved in a nearby shootout "over $2,800 and family stuff." The complaint states Dixon told store workers that his family was trying to kill him, and he admitted to putting two guns on the floor.

Dixon later provided a statement, admitting to both killings. He said the victim of the 24th and Clarke homicide was his uncle. He also stated he believed his family was plotting to kill him.

The two were in a car when the victim reached under his seat. Dixon said he then fired at the victim; he did not want to hurt him, but "felt he had to." He then ran from the area.

Dixon said he saw a vehicle that he thought was chasing him, possibly a cousin, whom he believed was armed. As he ran, the complaint states, he came upon the car where the 24th and Ash shooting unfolded. He said a man told him to get in the car, and he sat behind a woman who was in the front seat.

While in the car, Dixon said the man talked to him for a few minutes before allegedly pointing a firearm. Dixon said he then shot the victim, disarmed him and chased after the woman; he thought about killing her, the complaint states.

Court documents show Dixon had two prior felony convictions and an open case for a firearm offense.