Milwaukee's Metcalfe School goes virtual over COVID concerns

Milwaukee's Ralph H. Metcalfe School will move to virtual learning starting Tuesday, Dec. 21 over concerns related to COVID-19.

A news release says due to MPS' 10-day COVID-19 quarantine return date concluding during winter break, Metcalfe students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The students, families, and staff of Metcalfe were first notified about the transition to virtual learning Monday, December 20, 2021. The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

School staff will report to their respective buildings and work independently from their individual classroom or office space. Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance.

MPS requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear face-coverings, and encourage everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often.