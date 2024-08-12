Milwaukee Meta House groundbreaking for new treatment campus

Meta House celebrated on Monday, Aug. 12 a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new treatment campus on Milwaukee's near west side.

The property is located at 3901 W. Bluemound Road and includes nearly five acres. A news release says "Meta House plans to transform a portion of this site into spaces dedicated to empowering women in need of integrated substance-use disorder treatment and supportive services."

"They needed to expand. They needed to have more space to serve more people, here in this community," said Mayor Johnson. "So I want to say thank you to Meta House for providing the services to folks right here in this community that need them the most. And I want to say thank you as well to people in the surrounding neighborhoods that saw the value and saw the value in bringing this to their neighborhood."

The campus will feature three state-of-the-art buildings totaling 100,000 square feet of new construction: an inpatient/residential facility, an outpatient clinic with administrative offices, and a centralized welcoming center with community meeting spaces connecting the two. The inpatient/residential building will have space for more than twice the agency’s current capacity enabling them to serve up to 100 women at a time.

Construction is expected to begin in the next six to eight weeks. If all goes well, the campus will be open in spring 2026.

Meta House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that ends the generational cycle of addiction by healing women and strengthening families. For information about Meta House’s services, you are invited to call 414-962-1200 or visit metahouse.org.

