Menomonee Valley COVID drive-thru closing, service changes announced

The Milwaukee Health Department is closing the Menomonee Valley drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on April 15, while Friday was last day for vaccinations.

The Menomonee Valley site opened in October 2021, transforming an old emissions testing site. While lines are a far cry from what they were when, drivers waiting Friday said they're disappointed with the closure.

"This place was pretty convenient for me and my coworkers around this area, the downtown area," said Amin Khanlar. "I don’t feel good about it, I am not happy about it."

In a news release, the health department said the decision follows the end of the state's community testing program and the upcoming end of the federal emergency declaration.

"I don’t feel like it’s over, I don't feel that we're over it," Khanlar said of the pandemic.

Milwaukee Health Department Menomonee Valley drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Vaccines will remain free and available at all Milwaukee Health Department clinics. At-home testing options will also be available via Say Yes COVID Tests through May.

Families can place one order per month, per household, the health department said. Ten tests are included in each order. Each home can also order one set of four free at-home tests at COVIDtests.gov.

Vaccination clinic changes

On April 3, vaccination clinic hours will change. The new vaccination clinic hours, which will be available on the Milwaukee Health Department website, will be:

Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd St.

Monday, 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, 1-4 p.m.

Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Rd.

Wednesday, 3-6 p.m.

Keenan Sexual Health Clinic, 3200 N. 36th St.

Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Information about COVID-19, including treatment services and additional guidance, can be found at Milwaukee.gov/coronavirus. The COVID-19 Hotline is available at 414-286-6800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for questions.