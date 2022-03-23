Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee men shot in separate incidents, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were injured in separate shootings Wednesday afternoon, March 23.

The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 41st and Clarke, where police say an individual was handling a firearm that discharged, striking the 20-year-old victim. He arrived at the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The second happened around 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim, 23, showed up at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Investigators are working to determine where this happened and what led to it.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App. 

Turkey on I-94 near Wisconsin State Fair Park

A wild turkey wandered onto I-94 near Wisconsin State Fair Park -- disrupting traffic.

Help for Ukraine; Wisconsin groups work to collect donations
article

Help for Ukraine; Wisconsin groups work to collect donations

Many FOX6 News viewers see what is happening in Ukraine and want to help. Donations have been pouring in – thanks to grassroots efforts and groups working together.

Racine woman accused; struck man in head with hammer, complaint says
article

Racine woman accused; struck man in head with hammer, complaint says

A 51-year-old Racine woman is accused of striking a man with a hammer.