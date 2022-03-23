Milwaukee men shot in separate incidents, no arrests

Two Milwaukee men were injured in separate shootings Wednesday afternoon, March 23.

The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 41st and Clarke, where police say an individual was handling a firearm that discharged, striking the 20-year-old victim. He arrived at the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The second happened around 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim, 23, showed up at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Investigators are working to determine where this happened and what led to it.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.