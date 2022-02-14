Milwaukee mayor's race; most contested in city history

The polls open on Tuesday morning, Feb. 15 in what could be the most-contested mayor's race in Milwaukee history. Seven people are trying to serve the rest of Tom Barrett's term. He resigned to become ambassador to Luxembourg.

Of the seven people on the ballot for Milwaukee mayor, the top two vote-getters will move on to the April general election.

"It could come down to just a couple 100 votes. So we're we don't want to leave any voter not spoken to," said Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

FOX6 News caught up with Dimitrijevic as she knocked on doors in the Bay View neighborhood.

"I’m the clear Progressive choice. I can make history as the first woman ever. So this is a very historic election. I'm a mom, and I'm excited. I have the experience, you know, locally at the county in the city. What's on the line is the future of the city of Milwaukee," Dimitrijevic said.

Three polls put Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in front.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I feel really good about where we are. Obviously, we’re going to continue to work as long as we can, as hard as we can, to the very last minute," Johnson said.

Milwaukee mayor election 2022: Candidates on key issues

Johnson hopes to avoid the fate of the last acting mayor, Marvin Pratt, who lost to Tom Barrett 18 years ago.

"It’s a much more diverse electorate than the last time we had an open race for mayor. So I don’t think the coalition that Tom Barrett came to power on, which was overwhelmingly white, will be able to elect the mayor of Milwaukee this time around. It will have to be a mayor who is backed by a more diverse coalition of voters," said John Johnson, research fellow at the Marquette Law School Lubar Center.

State Sen. Lena Taylor

Two people on the special election ballot also previously lost to Barrett – Democratic State Senator Lena Taylor and Republican-backed former Alderman Bob Donovan.

Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan

"Tomorrow is decision day in the city of Milwaukee. Do we continue down the same old path, electing the same kinds of people, that got us into this mess in the first place, or do we move in a different direction?" Donovan said.

Or the direction other candidates offer – community activist Ieshuh Griffin, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, and Milwaukee business owner Michael Sampson.

In the end, all the candidates have one thing in common – they do not have much time left to get your primary vote.

The latest poll shows 12% of voters in the city remain undecided.

By the way, if you need a ride to vote on Tuesday, Bublr is offering free 30-minute rides on its blue bikes.