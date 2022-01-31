Milwaukee mayoral forum; 7 candidates express platforms, ideas

Milwaukee voters will be electing a new mayor this spring. To help voters to make an informed choice, a coalition of community organizations hosted a virtual forum on Monday, Jan. 31 with all seven candidates who are on the primary election ballot.

The candidates include: Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan, Ieshuh Griffin, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Michael Sampson, and State Senator Lena Taylor.

The forum is an opportunity for candidates to express their platforms and ideas for the role of mayor. It is not expected to be a debate.

Monday's forum comes in advance of the Feb. 15 primary election. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April general election.