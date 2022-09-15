Milwaukee mayor joins safe water discussion with 25+ other mayors

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined more than 25 other mayors from across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River Basin for a discussion about safe water Thursday, Sept. 15.

"Water infrastructure and clean water is so important to life itself," said Jon Altenberg, president and CEO of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.

That's why the Mayors Commission on Water Equity met Thursday at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee or virtually.

"We’re here to have a dialogue," said Billy McKinney, chair of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.

The mayors collaborated on the issues facing the Great Lakes. A highlighted topic was the distribution of water infrastructure dollars provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $1.2 trillion bill is the largest investment in infrastructure in the U.S.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"It was my intention that the committee will continue to be an active partner in advocating and applying for additional funds to get lead out of our water," said Mayor Johnson.

Each mayor gave their own testimony about what's happening in their cities. In his remarks, Mayor Johnson said a major need is an investment in safe drinking water and replacing lead service lines.

Other key points included clean water and affordability.

"We have to not take for granted the great water resources that we have in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River Basin," said Altenberg.