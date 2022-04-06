Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson speaks; shares priorities

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Cavalier Johnson
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson spoke with reporters on Wednesday, April 6, a day after his victory in the spring general election.

Johnson is city's first elected African American mayor and first new mayor in nearly two decades. He beat Bob Donovan – securing 72% of the votes – and topping Donovan's voters by more than 37,000.

The mayor-elect's campaign focused on Milwaukee gun violence and reckless driving. Having grown up in Milwaukee, Johnson often told voters he has faced many of the same issues people living in the city are facing today.

Milwaukee Mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.

Harley-Davidson Museum admission deal: $4.14 on April 14
article

Harley-Davidson Museum admission deal: $4.14 on April 14

The Harley-Davidson Museum is offering a one-day admission deal to celebrate Milwaukee on April 14.

Wisconsin avian flu, officials provide update on spread
article

Wisconsin avian flu, officials provide update on spread

The Wisconsin DATCP provided an update Wednesday on highly pathogenic avian influenza in Wisconsin and ongoing efforts to prevent its spread.

Meijer COVID vaccine booster shots; 2nd round available at stores
article

Meijer COVID vaccine booster shots; 2nd round available at stores

Meijer is ready to administer the second round of COVID-19 booster shots.