Milwaukee Mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson speaks; shares priorities

Milwaukee Mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson spoke with reporters on Wednesday, April 6, a day after his victory in the spring general election.

Johnson is city's first elected African American mayor and first new mayor in nearly two decades. He beat Bob Donovan – securing 72% of the votes – and topping Donovan's voters by more than 37,000.

The mayor-elect's campaign focused on Milwaukee gun violence and reckless driving. Having grown up in Milwaukee, Johnson often told voters he has faced many of the same issues people living in the city are facing today.

Milwaukee Mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson

This is a developing story.