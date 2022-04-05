Expand / Collapse search

Cavalier Johnson could become Milwaukee's 1st elected Black mayor

MILWAUKEE - Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will watch election results come in with supporters at the Hilton in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night, April 5.

A win in Tuesday's general election would make him the city's first elected African American mayor.

Earlier Tuesday, Johnson said he was feeling really good. He voted Tuesday morning at Marshall High School and spent most of the day writing thank you notes to supporters, having lunch at Sherman Phoenix. 

Johnson announced he was going to run in August 2021.

At the time, he was Common Council president and became acting mayor when Tom Barrett left office in December to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

Johnson encouraged everyone to get out and vote.

"It’s not too late to vote," said Johnson. "This is the first time we’re electing a new mayor in nearly 20 years.  It’s really important that everybody raises their voice and let their voice be heard and let their ballot be counted.  

If Johnson wins, he will make history as Milwaukee's first elected African American mayor.

