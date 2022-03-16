Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee mayor debate: Johnson, Donovan at Turner Hall

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee mayoral candidates Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan took part in a forum Wednesday night at the Turner Hall Ballroom.

Among several topics discussed was ways to reduce the increase in violence across the city.

"We have to understand public safety is more than just police. You can have a police officer on every single corner and still not be able to adequately affect the issues of gun violence," Acting Mayor Johnson said. "There are simply too many guns in Milwaukee, that people would cause death destruction and violence have access to."

"We will not be able to, in my opinion, to adequately get our public safety crisis under control until we restore the hundreds of positions to the Milwaukee Police Department, said Donovan, a former alderman. "They simply cannot keep up."

Three more debates are scheduled to take place between now and the April 5 election.

