Milwaukee mayor debate: Johnson, Donovan at Turner Hall

Milwaukee mayoral candidates Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan took part in another forum Wednesday night, March 16 – this time held at the Turner Hall Ballroom.

Among several topics discussed was ways to reduce the increase in violence across the city.

"We have to understand public safety is more than just police. You can have a police officer on every single corner and still not be able to adequately affect the issues of gun violence," Acting Mayor Johnson said. "There are simply too many guns in Milwaukee, that people would cause death destruction and violence have access to."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We will not be able to, in my opinion, to adequately get our public safety crisis under control until we restore the hundreds of positions to the Milwaukee Police Department, said Donovan, a former alderman. "They simply cannot keep up."

Three more debates are scheduled to take place between now and the April 5 election.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.