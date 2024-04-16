Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to be sworn-in for 1st full term

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the 45th mayor of the City of Milwaukee, will take his oath of office for a full term on Tuesday morning, April 16.

This will be Johnson’s first full term in office since taking over for Tom Barrett two years ago. This, after Johnson won the election earlier this month, winning about 80% of the vote.

The inauguration event will take place in the rotunda of City Hall.

The Milwaukee City Clerk will swear-in the mayor, and immediately following, the mayor will deliver inaugural remarks.